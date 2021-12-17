A fast moving storm system will bring a rainy start to the weekend as it tracks directly across the state. Temperatures will be cold enough that the higher elevations will have some frozen precipitation mixed in. High pressure will build in tomorrow bringing dry but seasonably cool temperatures through much of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain. High near 49 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 35 degrees; noon, 41 degrees; and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.
Sunset: 4:47 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.