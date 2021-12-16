A soaking rain will overspread the area late today and remain in place through tomorrow. Snow and ice could mix with the rain in the higher elevations. The weekend will end cooler with lake-effect snow showers developing late tomorrow evening into Sunday. Drier and seasonably cooler weather will arrive for the start of the workweek.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 48 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 35 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain. High near 48 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain showers before 11 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely between 11p.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 3 a.m. Low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 44 degrees; and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.
Sunset: 4:47 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 97 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.