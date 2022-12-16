A seasonably colder and brisk pattern with lake-effect snow showers will be in place through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. West wind 8 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees.
Wednesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 30 degrees; and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.
Sunset: 4:47 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 39 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.