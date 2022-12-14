A winter storm will impact the state today through early tomorrow bringing the possibility of measurable ice and snow. A seasonably colder and brisk pattern will follow the storm with the possibility of lake-enhanced snow showers through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Freezing rain and sleet before 1 p.m., then rain, freezing rain, and sleet between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., then snow after 2 p.m. High near 35 degrees. Breezy, with a southeast wind 18 to 21 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1-to-3-inches possible.
Tonight: Snow. Low around 31 degrees. East wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 27 degrees ; noon, 32 degrees; and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 58 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.