This will be the last dry day before a winter storm system impacts Progressland tomorrow through Friday. A colder pattern will arrive with the storm. Lake effort snow showers are anticipated through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 39 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Snow and sleet likely between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then snow, freezing rain, and sleet likely after 4 a.m.. Cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow: Snow, freezing rain, and sleet before noon, then snow and sleet between noon and 1 p.m., then snow after 1 p.m. High near 34 degrees. Breezy, with a southeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tomorrow night: Snow. Low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 16 degrees ; noon, 35 degrees; and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:31 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 68 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.