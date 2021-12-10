A deepening low-pressure system will move through the state today bringing rain and strong gusty winds. A sharp cold front trailing behind will cause the rain to end as snow showers. Unseasonably warm temperatures with mostly dry conditions will be in place for most of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers. High near 63 degrees. South wind 7 to 17 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain showers likely before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 47 degrees; noon, 59 degrees; and 5 p.m., 58 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 54 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.