Dry weather will be in place for most of today. A system will move through the state later tonight, bringing a period of light mixed precipitation that will last through tomorrow morning. Conditions will improve for the first half of the work week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 41 degrees. East wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A chance of snow after 1 a.m., mixing with freezing rain after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain, snow and freezing rain likely, becoming all rain after 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 10 p.m., then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 34 degrees; and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:28 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 95 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.