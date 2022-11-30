Some lake-effect snow is expected for the higher elevations today through mid-day. Colder temperatures will be in place but will begin a warming trend tomorrow. There is a chance for light precipitation at times throughout the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 56 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 24 degrees ; noon, 33 degrees; and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:19 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 60 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.