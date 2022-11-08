Mostly sunny and seasonably dry weather will continue today and tomorrow. Heavy rainfall is possible Friday as tropical moisture from Nicole interacts with an approaching cold front. After a very warm start to the month, temperatures will trend below normal with the possibility of snow showers in higher elevations. The cold pattern looks to remain in place through next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday night: Rain likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 27 degrees ; noon, 50 degrees; and 5 p.m., 50 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.
Sunset: 5 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.