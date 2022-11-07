Seasonably cool and dry air will be in place for much of the work-week. There is an opportunity for rain Friday into Saturday due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. The rainfall should not cause flooding and should be beneficial. Much cooler weather will follow for the end of the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30 degrees. Light east wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low around 33 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 33 degrees ; noon, 50 degrees; and 5 p.m., 51 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.
Sunset: 5:01 p.m.
Moon: Full moon with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.