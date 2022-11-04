A dying cold front will bring the possibility for patchy drizzle throughout today and tomorrow. Temperatures will remain above normal levels into the first half of next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy drizzle after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Light south wind increasing to 9-14 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers, mainly after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 67 degrees; and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:49 a.m.
Sunset: 6:05 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 90 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.