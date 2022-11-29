Widespread rain and gusty winds are expected today as a strong cold front pushes through the state. Some lake-effect snow is expected in the higher elevations this evening. Colder temperatures will be in place tomorrow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Showers before 4 p.m. High near 52 degrees. South wind 9 to 17 miles-per-hour becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. West wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees. West wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.

Friday night: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.

Sunday night: A chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday: A chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 42 degrees ; noon, 49 degrees; and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.

Sunset: 4:46 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 49 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

