Widespread rain and gusty winds are expected today as a strong cold front pushes through the state. Some lake-effect snow is expected in the higher elevations this evening. Colder temperatures will be in place tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers before 4 p.m. High near 52 degrees. South wind 9 to 17 miles-per-hour becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. West wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees. West wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 42 degrees ; noon, 49 degrees; and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 49 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.