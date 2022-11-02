Fair days with clear skies, light winds and above normal daytime temperatures are in store for the next few days. Clouds will be on the increase by Saturday. A few showers are possible Saturday into Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 59 degrees; and 5 p.m., 64 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:47 a.m.
Sunset: 6:07 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 74 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.