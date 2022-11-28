Dry weather and seasonal temperatures today will be followed by widespread rain, strong winds, lake-effect snow and colder temperatures tomorrow. Conditions will dry out beginning Thursday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Rain after 1 a.m. Low around 37 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain showers before 4 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. High near 55 degrees. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 31 degrees ; noon, 43 degrees; and 5 p.m., 43 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:17 a.m.
Sunset: 4:47 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 37 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.