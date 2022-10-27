A period of dry weather with seasonal temperatures will extend through the weekend. Rain is possible Sunday night into Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 33 degrees ; noon, 49 degrees; and 5 p.m., 53 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:40 a.m.
Sunset: 6:14 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 12 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.