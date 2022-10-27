A period of dry weather with seasonal temperatures will extend through the weekend. Rain is possible Sunday night into Monday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.

Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 33 degrees ; noon, 49 degrees; and 5 p.m., 53 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:40 a.m.

Sunset: 6:14 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 12 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

