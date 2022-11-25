High pressure will build into the commonwealth today. Another storm system will bring rain tomorrow as it tracks through the state. Dry weather with seasonal temperatures will return for the early part of the work week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 33 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Showers. High near 53 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: Showers. High near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 32 degrees ; noon, 45 degrees; and 5 p.m., 46 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.
Sunset: 4:48 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with nine percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.