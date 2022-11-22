Mostly sunny, dry and seasonal weather conditions will continue through Thursday. A period of rain is likely during the day on Friday. Rain will continue off and on through Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Saturday night: Rain likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: Rain. High near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 25 degrees ; noon, 45 degrees; and 5 p.m., 43 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.
Sunset: 4:49 p.m.
Moon: New moon with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.