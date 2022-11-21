An extended string of dry days and a modest warming trend will occur through most of the week. Expect rain Friday, which could mix with snow in the higher elevations.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of showers before 1 a.m., then rain likely after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Rain. High near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 42 degrees; and 5 p.m., 40 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.
Sunset: 4:50 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with three percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.