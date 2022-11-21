An extended string of dry days and a modest warming trend will occur through most of the week. Expect rain Friday, which could mix with snow in the higher elevations.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.

Thursday night: A chance of showers before 1 a.m., then rain likely after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Rain. High near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday night: Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 42 degrees; and 5 p.m., 40 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.

Sunset: 4:50 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with three percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

