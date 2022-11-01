Today through the early part of the weekend will be fair and dry with above normal temperatures.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Light west wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 45 degrees; noon, 58 degrees; and 5 p.m., 64 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:46 a.m.

Sunset: 6:08 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 64 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

