A winter-like cold pattern with a wind-chill factor will enhance the below normal temperatures through the weekend. Scattered snow showers are possible through the weekend with the threat of brief snow squalls. A gradual warmup is expected for next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees. Southwest wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees. West wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Monday: Mostly clear, with a low around 23 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 28 degrees; and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.
Sunset: 4:52 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 23 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.