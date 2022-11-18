A winter-like cold pattern with a wind-chill factor will enhance the below normal temperatures through the weekend. Scattered snow showers are possible through the weekend with the threat of brief snow squalls. A gradual warmup is expected for next week.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees. Southwest wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees. West wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.

Monday: Mostly clear, with a low around 23 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 28 degrees; and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.

Sunset: 4:52 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 23 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

