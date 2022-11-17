The unseasonably cold pattern will perpetuate below normal temperatures and periods of lake-effect snow showers through the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be well-below normal Sunday with gusty winds making it feel more like January. A gradual warmup is expected through the first half of next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Southwest wind 9 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 24 degrees ; noon, 32 degrees; and 5 p.m., 30 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.
Sunset: 4:53 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 32 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.