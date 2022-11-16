A December-like cold pattern will perpetuate below normal temperatures and periods of lake-effect enhanced snow showers through the weekend. Temperatures are expected to bottom out well below normal Sunday with gusty winds making it feel like January. A gradual warm-up is expected next week.

Today: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. West wind 11 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of snow showers before 1p.m., then a chance of flurries after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 26 degrees ; noon, 34 degrees; and 5 p.m., 34 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.

Sunset: 4:53 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 41 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

