There will be a chance of snow or rain early this morning. Temperatures will remain cold through the weekend. Expect a prolonged period of lake-effect snow tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain and snow before 7 a.m., then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. West wind 5 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. West wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 34 degrees ; noon, 38 degrees; and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:03 a.m.
Sunset: 4:54 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter with 51 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.