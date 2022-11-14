Clouds will increase today. A several hour period of mostly snow will fall this afternoon and evening ending as periods of drizzle or freezing drizzle into tomorrow morning. Lake-effect snow will return for the remainder of the week with stronger snow squalls Thursday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain before 3 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow. High near 39 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight: Rain, snow, and freezing rain before 10 p.m., then rain and snow between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., then rain likely after 4 a.m.. Low around 31 degrees. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain before 4 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 30 degrees ; noon, 36 degrees; and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.
Sunset: 4:55 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 60 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.