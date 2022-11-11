Rain will taper off in the early to mid-morning hours today. Temperatures will trend colder through the remainder of the weekend. Periods of rain and snow showers are possible in the higher elevations. A Gulf Coast storm system could impact the area with rain and snow Tuesday into Wednesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of rain before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain after noon. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 43 degrees by 5 p.m. West wind around 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of snow after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Snow likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 49 degrees; and 5 p.m., 43 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.
Sunset: 4:58 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 85 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.