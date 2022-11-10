Widespread moderate to locally heavy rainfall is expected today and this evening as tropical moisture from Nicole interacts with an approaching cold front. Rain will taper off tomorrow morning. Temperatures will trend colder for the remainder of the weekend. The colder pattern will be in place for the rest of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. High near 67 degrees. Light northeast wind becoming east 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 44 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of rain showers before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 7 a.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 53 degrees ; noon, 61 degrees; and 5 p.m., 66 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.
Sunset: 4:58 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 91 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.