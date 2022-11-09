Conditions will again be warm and dry again today. Heavy rainfall and the possibility of gusty thunderstorms are possible as tropical moisture from Nicole interacts with an approaching cold front. Temperatures will trend below normal for the remainder of the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: A chance of rain after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 47 degrees. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 65 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between one and two inches possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between one and two inches possible.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow showers between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 34 degrees ; noon, 59 degrees; and 5 p.m., 59 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.
Sunset: 4:59 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.