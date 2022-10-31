A weakening disturbance will bring an opportunity for hit-or-miss showers again today. High pressure will take over tomorrow and remain in place through the weekend. Weather will be dry with very mild temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 4 p.m.. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Light northwest wind.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Light north wind.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 53 degrees ; noon, 61 degrees; and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:45 a.m.
Sunset: 6:09 p.m.
Moon: First quarter with 53 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.