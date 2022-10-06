A cold front will sweep through the state this morning bringing breezy and cooler conditions with the opportunity for scattered showers through this evening. Seasonably cool and dry conditions will continue through the weekend and early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Light west wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 49 degrees; noon, 56 degrees; and 5 p.m., 54 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:17 a.m.
Sunset: 6:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.