The warm and muggy pattern will continue through the end of the week. Nights will also continue to be mild with patchy fog and pockets of drizzle. Light rain will spread into the area Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will remain above average through next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:17 a.m.
Sunset: 6:45 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with one percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.