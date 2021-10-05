A warm and muggy weather pattern will be in place for the rest of the week. Nights will be unseasonably mild with areas of fog. Light rain and showers are possible, especially later in the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Patchy dense fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.
Sunset: 6:47 p.m.
Moon: New moon.