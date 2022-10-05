Dry comfortable and noticeably warmer conditions arrive today but are short-lived as a cooling trend with the possibility of showers will arrive tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.
Saturday night: Patchy frost. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees.
Monday: Patchy frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 44 degrees ; noon, 64 degrees; and 5 p.m., 67 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.
Sunset: 6:47 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 86 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.