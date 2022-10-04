The system that has kept temperatures cool with the opportunity for showers will move out to sea today. Behind it temperatures will warm ahead of a cold front that will push through the region Friday lowering temperatures for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.
Sunday: Areas of frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 45 degrees ; noon, 63 degrees; and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:15 a.m.
Sunset: 6:49 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 77 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.