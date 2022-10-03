Temperatures will remain seasonal and dry today and tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will drop temperatures for Friday and bring in the opportunity for rain.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Light north wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday night: Patchy frost. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.

Sunday: Patchy frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 39 degrees ; noon, 55 degrees; and 5 p.m., 59 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.

Sunset: 6:51 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 67 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

