Temperatures will remain seasonal and dry today and tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will drop temperatures for Friday and bring in the opportunity for rain.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Light north wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Saturday night: Patchy frost. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Sunday: Patchy frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 39 degrees ; noon, 55 degrees; and 5 p.m., 59 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.
Sunset: 6:51 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 67 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.