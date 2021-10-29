Periods of moderate to briefly heavy rain will be in place across the state again today. Conditions should improve tomorrow and remain dry for Monday. Rain is possible again Tuesday followed by a period of below average temperatures through the later part of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain. High near 55 degrees. Southeast wind around 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of sprinkles after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers or sprinkles before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 47 degrees; noon, 52 degrees; and 5 p.m., 53 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:43 a.m.
Sunset: 6:12 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 33 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.