A string of pleasant autumn days is in store for the weekend. Clouds will spread into the region tomorrow night followed by periods of rain on Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33 degrees. Calm winds.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 54 degrees; and 5 p.m., 59 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:41 a.m.
Sunset: 6:13 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 20 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.