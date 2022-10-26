A dry and seasonably mild stretch of weather will return for today and continue through Sunday. Rain will return to the forecast for Sunday night or Monday morning.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. North wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Light northeast wind.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 40 degrees ; noon, 51 degrees; and 5 p.m., 55 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 6:16 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with five percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.