A dry and seasonably mild stretch of weather will return for today and continue through Sunday. Rain will return to the forecast for Sunday night or Monday morning.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. North wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Light northeast wind.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.

Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 40 degrees ; noon, 51 degrees; and 5 p.m., 55 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.

Sunset: 6:16 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with five percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos