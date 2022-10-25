An approaching low-pressure system will provide the opportunity for scattered showers today. A dry stretch of weather returns for the remainder of the workweek and the first half of the weekend. Rain showers will return for Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, mainly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. High near 63 degrees. South wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 54 degrees ; noon, 60 degrees; and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 6:17 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with one percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.