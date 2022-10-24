A low-pressure system and stationary boundary over the Atlantic will bring the opportunity for scattered light rain showers today. Another low pressure system will approach from the west will lead to rain showers through tomorrow evening. A stretch of dry weather will return for the remainder of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of sprinkles. Patchy fog between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of sprinkles before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 54 degrees ; noon, 65 degrees; and 5 p.m., 67 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.
Sunset: 6:18 p.m.
Moon: New moon with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.