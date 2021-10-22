This morning will be dry ahead of a warm front that will bring steady rain into the area later this afternoon and into tomorrow. Expect a chance of showers for most of next week and seasonable temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 47 degrees; and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.
Sunset: 6:21 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.