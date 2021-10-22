This morning will be dry ahead of a warm front that will bring steady rain into the area later this afternoon and into tomorrow. Expect a chance of showers for most of next week and seasonable temperatures.

Today: A slight chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 47 degrees; and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.

Sunset: 6:21 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

