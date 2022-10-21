The pattern flip from cold to warmer gets into full swing today. Noticeably milder temperatures are expected through the weekend. A costal storm could bring a possibility for light rain tomorrow. Otherwise weather will be dry and temperatures above normal through much of next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 41 degrees. Light southeast wind.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 62 degrees; and 5 p.m., 66 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:33 a.m.
Sunset: 6:23 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 10 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.