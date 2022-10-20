Temperatures will warm today as a trend that will be in place through early next week begins to build. Temperatures that were five-to-15 degrees below normal earlier this week will be five-to-15 degrees above normal.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 31 degrees ; noon, 54 degrees; and 5 p.m., 59 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.
Sunset: 6:24 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 17 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.