Temperatures will remain cool again today but a major pattern flip will bring a noticeable warming trend beginning tomorrow through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 31 degrees ; noon, 41 degrees; and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:31 a.m.
Sunset: 6:26 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 25 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.