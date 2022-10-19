Temperatures will remain cool again today but a major pattern flip will bring a noticeable warming trend beginning tomorrow through the weekend.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 31 degrees ; noon, 41 degrees; and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:31 a.m.

Sunset: 6:26 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 25 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

