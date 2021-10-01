The start of the weekend will be dry and seasonably mild. Expect showery conditions tomorrow afternoon through Monday evening. An unsettled weather pattern will be in control next weekend bringing opportunities for showers most days.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers. Low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers. High near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Monday night: Showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 44 degrees; noon, 68 degrees; and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.
Sunset: 6:54 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 18 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.