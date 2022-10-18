A significant cool-down is in store today with below normal temperatures. The cold air will also help deliver the first light snow accumulation of the season to the higher elevations and ridge tops. Temperatures will begin moderating and will be above normal Friday through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow showers likely before 9 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., then rain showers likely after 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Southwest wind 8 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 33 degrees ; noon, 41 degrees; and 5 p.m., 42 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:30 a.m.
Sunset: 6:27 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 33 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.