Showers are possible throughout the day. Fair, drier and warmer weather will prevail tomorrow and continue through the work week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a high around 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.
Sunset: 7:18 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 11 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.