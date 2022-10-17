The coldest air so far this season will bring a significant cool-down to the state with below normal temperatures through much of the week. The cold air will deliver the first light snow accumulation of the season to parts of the state. Dry weather and moderating temperatures are forecast starting Friday through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain showers before 9 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 33 degrees ; noon, 41 degrees; and 5 p.m., 42 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.
Sunset: 6:29 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 43 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.