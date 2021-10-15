Showers with gusty winds and the opportunity for thunderstorms will precede a strong front today. Noticeably cooler air will return to the state tomorrow with cooler temperatures trending. Expect fair and dry weather with temperatures seasonable for mid-October for the first half of next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 p.m., then showers likely. High near 65 degrees. West wind 5 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 61 degrees; and 5 p.m., 57 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:27 a.m.
Sunset: 6:31 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 83 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.