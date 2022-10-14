An upper level trough will keep conditions dry and seasonal today. Temperatures will trend steadily cooler through midweek with the opportunity for showers beginning Monday afternoon.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Light south wind becoming southwest 12 to 17 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 37 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 44 degrees ; noon, 59 degrees; and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:25 a.m.
Sunset: 6:33 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 70 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.