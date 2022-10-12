A cold front will push through the state today bringing the opportunity for showers and storms. Conditions will improve tomorrow and remain in place for much of the weekend before another cold front moves through Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers. High near 61 degrees. South wind 8 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 38 degrees. Light southwest wind.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 57 degrees ; noon, 59 degrees; and 5 p.m., 58 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.
Sunset: 6:36 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 86 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.